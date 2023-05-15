Watch Now
Authors Kim Beam and Gina Da Piedade discuss their latest books

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 18:30:17-04

We took a journey between the pages with Authors Kim Beam and Gina Da Piedade. They joined Inside South Florida to share exciting insights into their latest projects.

“People around you don't have the hospital experience,” says Beam. “I was thinking about how to explain the scenarios to individuals so that if they have to go through it it's normalized and makes a little bit more sense because they just read somebody who went through it too.”

“I was inspired by the climate crisis and by the strong woman that I have in my life,” says Da Piedade. “Gina Goes To Mars” takes place after the reverse of the climate crisis failed and all the people want to move out from Earth and go to Mars.”

“What the Doctors Don’t Tell You” and “Gina Goes To Mars” is available wherever books are sold.

