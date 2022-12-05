Watch Now
Aveeno’s empowering sensitive skin suffers with its new campaign

Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 05, 2022
Aveeno launches new campaign to empower individuals negatively impacted by sensitive skin. Aveeno’s Principal Scientist, Sabrina Henry, joined Inside South Florida to share how the brand plans to destigmatize skin sensitivity.

“The new Aveeno State of Skin Sensitivity Report shows that 71% of adults report having sensitive skin. Sensitive skin is a state caused by damage to the skin’s protective barrier,” says Henry. “Aveeno’s State of Skin Sensitivity Report confirmed that certain skin conditions can affect people's self-image, confidence, self-esteem and limit their lifestyle.”

The campaign’s mission is to help those that struggle with the effects of sensitive skin. Consumers can share their stories on social media and win an opportunity for a virtual meeting with celebrity partners.

For more information, visit Aveeno.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Aveeno.

