Aveeno’s partnership with Health in Her Hue impacts minority ethnicities

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Health in Her HUE, Ashlee Wisdom, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the organization’s partnership with Aveeno’s Skin Visibility Program.

“Health in Her Hue was really excited and proud to be collaborating with Aveeno and supermodel, Chanel Yvonne,” says Wisdom. “Aveeno is generously sponsoring up to 500 health interview premium memberships for black women and women of color who have sensitive skin or eczema. They'll have access to our provider directory of over 1300 providers, who are culturally responsive, our library and community forums.”

