Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Avoid surprises while buying property with these extra steps

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 10:05:24-04

Whether you're buying a new home or a property to host your business, the process can seem daunting. There are tons of steps and obstacles to overcome, but Lori Mitchell, owner of Assured Title and Trust, says they can be easy to overcome with the right help.

Most people assume the title agent works with the lender or the realtor, she says. In reality, it's the buyer's choice. You can choose the title agent you feel most comfortable with. This can ease a lot of the worry during the buying process.

Buyers can also get Title Insurance, which is a one-time payment that ensures you from anything that may come up from the past. This can protect you from things like fraudulent signatures, and simple mistakes. The owner will be protected from any legal fees that may occur.

Know the importance of surveys, and make sure you have the most current one. This aerial view of your property shows property lines, any easements, which can be water pipes or electric lines, and it makes sure the legal description of what you're buying matched the actual layout.

To learn more from Lori, or get set up with one of her team members, you can go to http://www.assuredtitletrust.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors