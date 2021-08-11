Avoid surprises while buying property with these extra steps

Whether you're buying a new home or a property to host your business, the process can seem daunting. There are tons of steps and obstacles to overcome, but Lori Mitchell, owner of Assured Title and Trust, says they can be easy to overcome with the right help.

Most people assume the title agent works with the lender or the realtor, she says. In reality, it's the buyer's choice. You can choose the title agent you feel most comfortable with. This can ease a lot of the worry during the buying process.

Buyers can also get Title Insurance, which is a one-time payment that ensures you from anything that may come up from the past. This can protect you from things like fraudulent signatures, and simple mistakes. The owner will be protected from any legal fees that may occur.

Know the importance of surveys, and make sure you have the most current one. This aerial view of your property shows property lines, any easements, which can be water pipes or electric lines, and it makes sure the legal description of what you're buying matched the actual layout.

To learn more from Lori, or get set up with one of her team members, you can go to http://www.assuredtitletrust.com/

