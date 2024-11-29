Aymara Lucero's Turkey Meatballs with Pumpkin Sauce: A Fall Delight

Inside South Florida welcomed back foodie favorite Aymara Lucero, the Concerned Cook, who shared a cozy holiday recipe perfect for the season: Turkey Meatballs with Pumpkin Sauce. Combining the rich flavors of fall with a healthy twist, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Here's a recap of the culinary magic:

Step 1: The Meatballs

Ingredients : Ground turkey, onions, liquid smoke, parsley, garlic, and salt.

Method :

Mix all ingredients thoroughly using your hands for the perfect consistency. Shape the mixture into small, evenly sized meatballs. Bake them in the oven for a healthier option.

Step 2: The Pumpkin Sauce

Ingredients :

Half a cup of heavy cream Pure pumpkin purée (unsweetened) A tablespoon of orange marmalade for a hint of sweetness and citrus.

On medium heat, combine heavy cream and pumpkin until silky smooth. Stir in the orange marmalade for a unique flavor profile.

Once the meatballs are baked to perfection, add them directly into the creamy pumpkin sauce.

Gently toss everything together until the meatballs are fully coated.

Final Touch

The combination of earthy pumpkin, the sweet tang of orange marmalade, and the perfectly seasoned turkey creates a dish that’s festive, balanced, and irresistible.

Serve straight from the pan for a cozy, family-style presentation. Aymara’s tip? Enjoy with good company, and don’t forget to savor the balance of flavors in every bite.

For more holiday recipes and foodie inspiration, follow Aymara Lucero on social media at @concernedcook. Cheers to good food and great company!