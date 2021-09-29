Baby safety month with Megan Thomas Head

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing baby products to help you keep the entire family safe.

For over 20 years, ChildLife Essentials has been offering premium nutritional supplements to support children's health from infancy through their teen years to keep them healthy and strong. Their Organic Baby Essentials are pediatrician-developed liquid vitamins formulated specifically for babies and can be given to infants as early as birth. Each formula comes in a convenient dosage dropper with tasty, natural flavors your child will love and is free from any artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

Chicco, Italy’s leading baby brand with over 60 years of feeding expertise just launched Duo, an award-winning baby bottle. The inside is pure glass and the outside is plastic, giving you the best of both worlds.

Baby Banana is a safe bendable infant toothbrush, invented by a dental hygienist after witnessing a plastic toothbrush impale her nephew's palate. They are dishwasher safe so you don't have to worry about germs. Get your child used to the process of brushing their teeth!

Better Family offers three patented products that make the lives of parents and babies better, by enhancing feeding and changing time. With Swabbies, a no-mess, organic diaper cream, the Beebo, a one-handed baby feeder, and Drop It Baby a suction cup ring chain that ends the "Drop It Game". On-the-go parents can use these products to improve their time spent with their kids "Making Parenting Easier"