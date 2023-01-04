Watch Now
“Babylon’s” Diego Calva Talks About Filming With A Stellar Cast

With top billings like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey Maguire, you may not expect a leading role from another actor in the new film, “Babylon”. Diego Calva, the star of the new film, joined Inside South Florida to share his experiences on set with the star-studded cast.

“This is not real,” says Calva about his first time reading the script. “But at the same time, I fell in love right away with the character mostly. It's a wild movie, but also it's like a very deep romantic movie.”

Writer and director Damien Chazelle pairs Calva’s character with Robbie’s character, and the on-screen chemistry between the two stars is evocative.

“I really liked what Damien said when we did the first chemistry reading with Margot,” says Calva. “The moment he saw us interact he told me, ‘This is fireworks. So, you got the role.’”

Calva gave Pitt a pretty big surprise just before filming began.

“I worked with Brad and he didn't know that I was the actor of the movie for like two days,” says Calva. “Then, the costume designer said, ‘Hey, Brad, have you met Diego? He's going to play Manny.’ Brad turned to me like, ‘You may have something to explain to me.’ So it was more like a ‘wow!’ moment for him.”

“Babylon” is in theaters now.

