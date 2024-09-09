Back-to-School Beauty Tips with Candace Corey

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Candace Corey. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Looking to glow up before heading back to school? Beauty and lifestyle expert Candace Corey joined Inside South Florida to share her must-have products to help you feel fresh and fabulous as the new school year kicks off.



Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Glow Face Palette

This travel-friendly palette features a highlighter, blush, and bronzer, infused with Murumuru Butter for a soft, creamy texture that delivers a radiant glow. Perfect for a quick, on-the-go look, the compact size fits easily in your bag or locker. Available on Amazon for under $10. RevAir Reverse Hair Dryer

Not your average blow dryer, the RevAir Reverse Air Hair Dryer uses suction to dry and smooth hair in one step. Ideal for all hair types, including straight, curly, or even extensions, it speeds up your hair care routine. Find it online at Amazon or MyRevAir.com. Ebin New York Sports Edition Collection

For wig wearers, this collection offers water-resistant products for a secure, long-lasting hold, even during intense workouts. The lace adhesive spray, lace melt mousse, and more will keep your wig in place through sweat, heat, and humidity. Available for under $10 at Walmart and stores nationwide.

