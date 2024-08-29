Back-to-School Cleaning Essentials with Justine Santaniello

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Swiffer and Mr. Clean. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the back-to-school season kicks into high gear, keeping spaces clean and organized becomes a priority for parents, teachers, and students alike. Consumer expert Justine Santaniello joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks for cleaning products that make the transition into the school year a breeze.

Swiffer PowerMop: The Ultimate Cleaning Solution

First on Justine's list is the Swiffer PowerMop, an all-in-one cleaning system designed to simplify floor cleaning for busy households:



Efficiency: The Swiffer PowerMop delivers a mop-and-bucket clean in half the time, making it perfect for parents and students who are juggling busy schedules.

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers: Versatile Cleaning for All Surfaces

For tackling various surfaces in homes and classrooms, Justine recommends the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers Ultra Line:



Ultra Foamy: Infused with the cleaning power of Dawn, it's ideal for removing stuck-on kitchen messes like food splatter.

You can shop for these cleaning products at retailers nationwide. For more detailed information, visit swiffer.com and mrclean.com.