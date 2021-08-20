Back to school COVID precautions and how to stay healthy

With some students returning to in-person classes, there is uncertainty around how to keep them safe from COVID. Dr. James Q. Simmons, NP, answered some of the most common questions and offered his advice on how to keep the whole family protected.

He's heard people say "this isn't your grandpa's COVID," when it comes to the Delta Variant. The current surge in cases has resulted in more children ending up in the hospital. About 2.5% of all COVID hospitalizations in the US right now are children.

"We're not necessarily finding from the data that it makes kids that much more sick, there's just that much more Delta around so more kids are exposed," he says.

Dr. Simmons recommends masking up when heading back to the classroom. Masks are safe for kids above age 2 and are recommended by the CDC. Also, anyone who's eligible at home should also get vaccinated to keep the whole family safe.

With everyone getting back together in school, people are going to catch colds. As soon as you feel symptoms you should get a test for COVID to rule it out, and then head to the doctor to find out what's wrong. The biggest thing is to take precautions and do what's right for you and your family.

Make sure you have a baseline understanding of your family's health. Get tested for COVID before heading back to school to make sure you're all negative, and take note of any changes. Stay safe, and stay healthy.