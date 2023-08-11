Back-to-school Disney inspiration 2023

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Journalist, Claudia Lombana, joined Inside South Florida to share Disney inspired back-to-school must haves for this school year.

“The Little Mermaid with Posh Peanuts stylish flair makes lunchtime a fun and delightful adventure for little ones with the Little Mermaid Ariel Lunch Bag,” says Lombana. “For our little ones on the go or maybe playing sports, we've got the Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle’s latest design, which is also inspired by the Little Mermaid.”

Bookbags are an essential item to help kids stay organized between classes.

“Shop Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse backpacks are decorated with fun embroidered prints and crafted with multiple compartments and pockets,” says Lombana.

If enhancing a child’s interest in science is a goal, the National Geographic Mega Science Lab may help.

“With their three science kits in one, kids can really explore earth science, dive into chemistry, and experience the magic of science,” says Lombana.

The right accessories can elevate your kid’s wardrobe and style.

“Star Wars inspired gel pens are perfect for home, school and the office,” says Lombana. “Avengers’ All Over Hat from Lids is part of a collection of matching headwear and apparel that's inspired by a Marvel Superhero team.”

For more information, visit ShopDisney.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Disney.