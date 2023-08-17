Back to school educational accompaniments

Child Lifestyle Expert, Elizabeth Werner, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect finds to complement your children’s return to school.

“Fisher Price Sensory Bright Line allows our kids ages three and up to custom create their own sensory experiences,” says Werner. “We're talking about items that offer visual auditory, tactile, and scent experiences.”

Storytime is the perfect time to reenforce what your children are learning during reading class.

“Tony Box Starter Set is fabulous,” says Werner. “They pick up a little Tony's character, place it right on top, and choose what story they'll listen to or what song they'll listen to from their favorite characters.”

If you have a little budding astronomer at home, Leapfrog has a telescope may help expand their knowledge.

“Leapfrog Magic Adventures Telescope is going to take our kids there and beyond,” says Werner. “It's a real telescope. They'll see the moon perfectly.”

Retaining information taught in class can become challenging. Taking notes may help your little students.

“The Jelly Roll Retractable Pen is great for back-to-school projects, note taking in class, journaling, scrapbooking, art projects and crafts,” says Werner.

Adequate nutrition is a necessity for your child’s development.

“Hot Pockets Deli Sandwiches are yummy and delicious,” says Werner. “These are sandwiches that have full slices of deli meat and cheeses.”

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sakura, Mattel and Tonies.