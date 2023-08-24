Back-to-school essentials for every student

Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share back-to-school must-haves for students of all ages.

“The Space Rover Deluxe coding activity set is designed for little ones to blast off into the world of screen-free coding fun this school year,” says McBride. “This set challenges kids to code their Space Rover through customizable mazes.” Find this product at Amazon

For mom’s returning to the classroom, Dr. Teals Eucalyptus and Spearmint Body Wash may help you relax after a long day of taking care of your responsibilities.

“It gently cleanses and moisturizes the skin with natural essential oils that relax and rejuvenate the mind,” says McBride. “The Shea Butter and Almond Oil Sugar Scrub gently exfoliates and polishes for glowing skin while smelling amazing.” Find this item at Walmart

Skin moisturization is key for healthy skin. Finding a moisturizing cream may help you maintain your skin’s look and feel.

“Nivea Soft is a simple fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula that can be used on all skin types and all over your body,” says McBride. “It comes in a convenient travel size jar, 2.5-ounce tube for easy on the go freshness, and larger sizes for you at home collection.” Find this product at Walmart, Target and Amazon

Transform the ambiance of your living quarters with Febreze’s new air fresheners.

“Febreze’s New Mood Collection allows you to define the mood of a space,” says McBride. “The mood collection helps college students set the mood and keep their dorm room smelling fresh.” Find this item at Target and Walmart



For more information, visit @JoshyMcB

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group.