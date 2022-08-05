Back-to-school essentials for the 2022-2023 school year

Back-to-school shopping can become complicated when wrestling with what to purchase. Tech & Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Inside South Florida to share what’s cool for school this academic year.

“The Dell XPS 17, featuring Video Studio Technology, is designed for creativity and built for speed,” says Humphrey. “The Studio Laptops also come with vivid color displays and super-fast memory and storage with industry leading specs, exclusive apps and AI features.” Find this product at NVIDIA.com

Saving money is also at the top of parents’ list during this time of the year. Target has great deals for students.

“The retailer is helping families and teachers save money by offering all-season long low prices with the Target Circle Discounts,” says Humphrey. For more information, visit Target.com

Turning in class assignments just became easier with Epson’s Ecotank ET-2850.

“The all-in-one Supertank Printer is a perfect choice for everyone in your home. It comes equipped with up to two years of ink in the box,” says Humphrey. “You can use it to print wirelessly, scan and share school documents.” Find this item at Epson.com

Whether your child colors within or outside of the lines, Crayola is helping to build their character through arts and crafts.

“Crayola Colors of Kindness Crayons, Colored Pencils and Markers feature special edition words of kindness, which encourages kids to focus on friendly sentiments this school year.” Find this product at Crayola.com

A child’s smile can play a role in their self-confidence, which can affect their academic success. Align your child’s teeth and boost their esteem.

“Spark Clear Aligners offer the latest technological advances in teeth straightening,” says Humphrey. “They are nearly invisible, and they're more comfortable than the leading aligner brands.” Find this item at SparkAligners.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by NVIDIA, Target, Epson America, Inc., Crayola, and Spark Clear Aligners.