Back to School Essentials: Marisa Brahney Shares Top Tips for a Successful School Year

As the back-to-school season approaches, parents and students alike are gearing up to ensure they have everything they need for a successful year. Marisa Brahney, a lifestyle expert, recently joined Inside South Florida to share some of the best products and tips to make this school year the best one yet. From the latest in footwear to smart snacking and cutting-edge technology, Marisa has you covered.

According to Marisa, getting the right footwear is crucial for maintaining physical health and ensuring kids stay comfortable throughout the school day. Famous Footwear is her go-to destination, offering top brands like Nike, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, and Birkenstock. Whether shopping in-store or online, Famous Footwear provides value and variety, ensuring that kids look fashionable while staying comfortable.

When it comes to snacking, Marisa emphasizes the importance of finding nutritious yet delicious options. She recommends Quest Nacho Cheese Tortilla Style Protein Chips, which are packed with 18 grams of protein and only four grams of net carbs per bag. These chips are made with complete dairy protein and nine essential amino acids, making them a perfect addition to lunch boxes or a quick snack on the go.

In today’s tech-driven world, AI is revolutionizing how students approach their studies. Marisa highlights the HP OmniBook X AI PC, powered by Snapdragon X Elite. This laptop offers up to 26 hours of battery life, seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, and an on-device AI assistant, making it a powerful tool for students to enhance their workflow and stay productive throughout the school year.

Long school days and extracurricular activities can leave students feeling less than fresh. To combat this, Marisa suggests Secret Whole Body Deodorant, which provides up to 72 hours of clinically proven odor protection. Designed with all women in mind, this deodorant is safe for use from head to toe and is dermatologist and gynecologist approved. It’s a must-have for gym bags and sports kits.

