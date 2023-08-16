Back-to-school essentials to start year right

Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, joined Inside South Florida to share back to school must-haves to help get your family organized.

“Famous Footwear brings us those great brand names and a great value, which is so important for families right now,” Brahney. “I love that they have a variety of styles and trends to choose from.” Find these items at FamousFootwear.com

Busy schedules can leave you feeling depleted. Having the right vitamins and nutrients may help you bounce back.

“Mary Ruth's is a brand that offers high quality supplements for everyone in the family,” Brahney. “The best place to shop for this is at the Vitamin Shoppe. It's the leading destination for lifelong wellness.” Find this product at VitaminShoppe.com

Paying for all the back-to-school essentials can become costly. Using Afterpay may provide you with a sense of relief.

“This is one of the leading buy now pay later platforms,” Brahney. “What's so great about Afterpay is it partners with 1000s of brands and offers interest-free installment payments.” For more information, download the Afterpay App

For more information, visit MarisaBrahney.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Afterpay, Famous Footwear and MaryRuth’s.