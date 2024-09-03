Back-to-School Fuel with Nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth and Planet Oat

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Planet Oat. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the school year kicks off, it's crucial to fuel up with the right nutrition to keep you and your family energized throughout the day. That's why dietitian, best-selling author, and supermom Frances Largeman-Roth joined Inside South Florida to discuss how she is teaming up with Planet Oat to share some easy and delicious ways to incorporate nutrition into your daily routine.

Frances Largeman-Roth, known for her expertise in nutrition, recommends starting with great taste and nutrition by incorporating Planet Oat's oat milk into your family's diet. Planet Oat offers eight different oat milk options, all approved by registered dietitians. One of the standout features of Planet Oat is its nutritional profile – less than five grams of sugar per serving and a perfectly creamy taste that's not too sweet.

Planet Oat provides a wide variety of oat milk options, including Original, Extra Creamy, and Barista Blend for coffee lovers.

For those looking to reduce sugar intake, Frances particularly loves the unsweetened options, which have zero grams of sugar. These varieties can be used in everything from cereal to coffee or even in your favorite recipes.

Planet Oat's oat milk isn't just about great taste; it's also packed with essential nutrients like calcium, vitamins A and D2, as well as B2 and B12. This makes it a versatile choice for various dietary needs, providing a wholesome option to start the day right.

In addition to oat milk, Planet Oat offers a line of delicious coffee creamers in flavors like French Vanilla, Coffee Cake, Sweet & Creamy, and Caramel (Frances' personal favorite). These creamers add just the right amount of plant-based sweetness to your daily coffee routine, making mornings a bit more enjoyable.

Frances shares some of her favorite ways to use Planet Oat's products:



Overnight Oats: Add Planet Oat's Extra Creamy oat milk to your overnight oats for a perfect blend of creaminess and nutrition.

Morning Smoothies: The unsweetened original oat milk offers a full-bodied, balanced taste that works great in smoothies, providing a nutritious start to the day.

As a nutritionist, Frances emphasizes that Planet Oat's oat milk is her secret ingredient to elevate any recipe, adding both flavor and nutritional value.

For fabulous recipes and to discover more about Planet Oat's oat milks and coffee creamers, visit planetoat.com.