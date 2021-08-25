Back to school health and wellness from the Go to Girlfriend, Sadie Murray

It’s officially back-to-school season and if you haven’t already done your shopping or maybe you need to add some items to your list. Lifestyle expert, the go-to girlfriend, Sadie Murray has you covered with everything you need from backpacks and beyond for the kindergartner to the college student.

We're all still diligently washing our hands, so why not make it fun? The Mykirei Foaming Handsoap pumps out cute pawprints or flowers that kids will love. It pumps out the perfect amount needed for little ones to keep their hands squeaky clean.

As soon as symptoms hit you might be eager to go out and get tested for COVID. If you don't want to wait for an appointment you can do it yourself with the Let's Get Checked at home COVID test. Results are available in 24 to 72 hours. This is something great to keep on hand in case you can't get an appointment or don't want to sit in a waiting room.

If you're heading back to campus make sure your skin is glowing. The brand new Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare retinol is available at Sephora and will have your skin looking perfect for ID pictures. It targets acne and combats any complexion issues you may have.

Backpacks, lunch boxes, notebooks, you can't forget the essentials! Head to Staples Connect's website to pick out supplies and that you can pick up in-store. If you're on a tight schedule, you can get these delivered to you via Instacart.

Step up the usual ramen noodle meal for college kids with Asha Dry Noodles. They can be bought in packs of five and a variety of flavors, making it the perfect meal to whip up in between classes.

