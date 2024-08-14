Back-to-School Made Easy: Meaghan Murphy Shares Top Shopping Tips and Target Deals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Author and Woman’s Day Editor-in-Chief, Meaghan Murphy joined Inside South Florida to share her expert advice on how to navigate the back-to-school season with ease, especially with the help of Target, her go-to destination for all school supplies.

Meaghan kicked off the segment with a fantastic tip for parents: start early! She emphasized the importance of keeping your child's school supply list on your phone so you can conveniently add items to your cart during regular errands. And if you're making those frequent Target runs, you're in luck. Target is currently offering a "20 for $20" deal—20 essential school items, including notebooks, colored pencils, and glue, all for just $20.

One of the standout deals Meaghan highlighted is the Summer Ridge backpack. This high-quality, stylish backpack comes in various prints and colors and is available for only $5. It’s an unbeatable deal that’s hard to pass up.

For those heading off to college, Target has all the dorm essentials you need. Meaghan mentioned that her nephews, who are college-bound, found everything from sheets to organizational supplies at Target. The Room Essentials Excel twin sheets and four packs of towels are both under $10, making it affordable to stock up on dorm necessities.

Additionally, Target offers a 20% discount for qualified college students who are Target Circle members, available until September 28th. This is a fantastic opportunity for major savings on all your college needs.

As a parent, Meaghan swears by the Target Circle 360 subscription, which offers incredible savings and convenience. For just $5.99 a month, members enjoy same-day delivery on orders over $35 and access to all the perks that come with the subscription. Students can also subscribe to Target Circle 360 for $4.99 a month, unlocking a world of savings.

Teachers aren’t left out either. Target has a special offer for educators, allowing them to sign up for Target Circle 360 for $49 a year, which includes the same benefits like free same-day delivery—an incredible deal for those preparing their classrooms for the new school year.

Meaghan encourages everyone to visit their local Target store to enjoy the shopping experience, but you can also take advantage of these deals online at target.com or by downloading the Target app.