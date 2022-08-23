Watch Now
Back-to-school must-haves to prepare the entire family

Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 23, 2022
Children returning to school can provide a sense of relief for parents. Momtrends’ Founder & CEO, Nicole Feliciano, joined Inside South Florida to share back-to-school essentials to help reduce your mom guilt by getting your kids off to a great start this school year.

“I love keeping a central calendar in the kitchen. We keep a paper one, but there are digital ones available as well,” says Feliciano. “I really like everyone checking in after dinner to see what's coming up the next day.”

Build your children’s self-esteem and confidence while they’re away from home with Post-it Notes.

“They are perfect and colorful. They can be used for daily reminders, visual aids, positive affirmations and more,” says Feliciano. “The new collection features a variety of bright, bold and pastel tones curated in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute.”

