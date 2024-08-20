Back-to-School Nutrition Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Horizon Organics, Justin’s, and Applegate. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Frances Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian and author of "Everyday Snack Tray," joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of better nutrition for children's overall wellness and school performance. She emphasized that the demanding school year requires healthy fuel and shared some of her favorite quick and nutritious food options.

Frances highlighted Justin's Almond Butter as a versatile and healthy choice for snacks and meals, offering plant-based protein and fiber. She also recommended Horizon Organic milk boxes and cheese sticks, which provide essential protein and are convenient for on-the-go consumption. For a quick and nutritious breakfast, she suggested Applegate Naturals Frittata Bites, the first frozen, 100% natural frittata bites made with Certified Humane eggs and meat.

In her book, "Everyday Snack Tray," Frances provides 43 snack tray ideas and recipes that make healthy eating fun and engaging for kids. These snack trays can be customized for any occasion, helping parents introduce new foods to their children in an enjoyable way.

For more information, viewers can visit franceslargemanroth.com.