Back to School Tech Essentials: Expert Tips from Jennifer Jolly

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back tech expert Jennifer Jolly, who shared a range of tech tools, gadgets, and tips to help families get ready for the back-to-school season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition

Jennifer kicked off the segment with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition. This tablet is perfect for young children, featuring a child-proof, protective cover, three Creo styluses, and a built-in stand. The key feature is the Samsung Kids app, pre-installed to help parents easily set up screen time limits and restrict access to certain sites, ensuring a safe and educational experience for kids.

Roku Streambar SE

For older students, especially those heading to college, Jennifer recommends the Roku Streambar SE. This two-in-one device adds 4K streaming and clear sound to any dorm room or apartment. It offers access to over 2,500 streaming channels and more than 300,000 movies, TV episodes, and games—all for under $100.

Cashback Deals and Earn Rewards with PayPal

Jennifer highlighted the PayPal app as a fantastic tool for saving money during the back-to-school season. The app allows users to discover deals, earn cash back on purchases, and easily apply savings at checkout. She also suggested stacking cash back offers using a PayPal Cash Back MasterCard to maximize savings.

Motorola Razr at Cricket Wireless

A blast from the past with a modern twist, the 2024 Motorola Razr is available at Cricket Wireless for just under $200 with a new line. Jennifer also mentioned a promotion running through September 5, offering hot new devices for a $1 down payment and $35 for every referral, up to $700. For more information, visit cricketwireless.com.

AI in the Classroom with Turnitin

Jennifer addressed the growing impact of AI in education, emphasizing that while AI can be a powerful tool, it should be used within specific guidelines. She recommended checking out Turnitin, a company that promotes originality and integrity in students' work. Her tips included experimenting with AI tools like ChatGPT, having open discussions with children about technology, and encouraging students to be honest about their use of AI in schoolwork. For more information, visit turnitin.com.

For more details on all the products and tips shared, visit Jennifer's website at techish.com.