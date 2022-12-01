Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center hosting New Artists in Residence event

Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 18:54:43-05

The Bailey Contemporary Arts Center’s Artists in Residence, Gregory Dirr and Darcy Roberts joined Inside South Florida to share what they have planned for event attendees.

“This is going to be the largest amount of work that I've ever shown in my life,” says Dirr. “I have a more traditional art show downstairs, in which I'll have a little window installation that will show the outside of my work. I have a huge show upstairs, which is a retrospective of everything I've been making for the past 20 years.”

Roberts’s installation will debut January 2023.

“This was an opportunity to have a safe space to do experimental work and dive deep,” says Roberts. “I'm going to do a live demo in the front window for everyone to see, and they can come up and ask questions and make comments.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors