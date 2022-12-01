Bailey Contemporary Arts Center hosting New Artists in Residence event

The Bailey Contemporary Arts Center’s Artists in Residence, Gregory Dirr and Darcy Roberts joined Inside South Florida to share what they have planned for event attendees.

“This is going to be the largest amount of work that I've ever shown in my life,” says Dirr. “I have a more traditional art show downstairs, in which I'll have a little window installation that will show the outside of my work. I have a huge show upstairs, which is a retrospective of everything I've been making for the past 20 years.”

Roberts’s installation will debut January 2023.

“This was an opportunity to have a safe space to do experimental work and dive deep,” says Roberts. “I'm going to do a live demo in the front window for everyone to see, and they can come up and ask questions and make comments.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.