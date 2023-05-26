BANDED is taking center stage on ISF

Get an exclusive backstage pass as Brandon Jenner, Host, and Mark Schulman, Drummer and Judge, join Inside South Florida to take us behind the scenes of the electrifying, first-of-its-kind music competition series, “BANDED”.

“This is a music competition show like no other that has existed,” says Jenner. “We took 25 musicians from all around the world, we broke them up into five bands and we moved them all into a house in Nashville. They had to write an original song every week and perform that song at the end of every week on a huge stage in front of a live audience and they were judged by Mark Schulman, DJ Swivel, and Diarra Sylla and at the end of this show one of the bands will receive a record contract and that's what we get to witness.”

For more information, visit BandedTV.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by BANDED.