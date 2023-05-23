Watch Now
Bankruptcy expert busts common myths

Posted at 8:51 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 20:51:40-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to clarify the common misconceptions about the process of filing for bankruptcy.

“I have clients that come to me months and years after they should have filed for bankruptcy, and here are some of the hidden costs,” says Van Horn. “All that stress building up, and the clients are losing their assets, and their wages are being garnished, and their bank accounts are being garnished. All that can be stopped with bankruptcy.”

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

