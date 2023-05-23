Bankruptcy expert busts common myths

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to clarify the common misconceptions about the process of filing for bankruptcy.

“I have clients that come to me months and years after they should have filed for bankruptcy, and here are some of the hidden costs,” says Van Horn. “All that stress building up, and the clients are losing their assets, and their wages are being garnished, and their bank accounts are being garnished. All that can be stopped with bankruptcy.”

