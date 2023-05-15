Watch Now
Bankruptcy expert unveils secrets to save your credit

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 15, 2023
Chad Van Horn of the Van Horn Law Group revealed on Inside South Florida how acting quickly when filing for bankruptcy could save you from damaging your credit.

“When you go through bankruptcy, you don't lose everything. There are exemptions that you can take to keep your property,” says Van Horn. “It's not the end of the world. I promise you thousands of people that worked with me to get through become debt free and rebuild their credit.”

