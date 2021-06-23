Bankruptcy Talk with Chad Van Horn

If you're struggling with debt, you may wish you were able to snap your fingers and make all of your bills disappear. Attorney and WSFL trusted advisor, Chad Van Horn, says there's a way to make that happen. He stopped by to inform us all on how to make the best choices when it comes to your financial being.

Many believe that bankruptcy only effects people of a certain age, when in actuality, bankruptcy does not discriminate.

"I've represented 18-year-olds, and I've represented World War II Veterans [...] it all depends on your circumstances," explained Horn.

Rising medical debt is a major problem that has been affecting all age groups in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And believe it or not, you can receive too much money from social security. For many in this situation, there was a time when they qualified for social security payments, later had an increase in income, but the same amount of money kept coming in.

If this over payment happens to you, you're supposed to self-report the incident. Many that are unaware of the income limitations, continue to receive this sum of money for years, and then have a problem on their hands.

"Generally speaking, the income limitation is around $15,000 a year. So if you're making more than that $15,000 you really want to reach out to the social security administration to make sure that you're monitoring your yearly income and understanding the benefits that you are supposed to receive," explained Horn.

To receive a case specific, free consultation, visit VanHornLawGroup.com or call (954)765-316.