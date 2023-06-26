Watch Now
Bankruptcy’s positive impact on credit scores

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:30:11-04

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share how filing for bankruptcy may be the best solution.

“The number one question that I’m asked by clients is how is this going to impact my credit,” says Van Horn. “I had a client recently file bankruptcy. They had a 500-credit score. Their credit score is already in the six hundreds and is trying to get back to the 700s. Bankruptcy is sometimes the best thing that you can do to increase your credit.”

