Baoshi Food Hall: A Culinary and Cultural Hub in Pembroke Pines

Baoshi Food Hall, owned by Filbert Ip, is revolutionizing the food scene in Pembroke Pines, Florida. What began as a Cantonese restaurant started by his parents has now transformed into a vibrant Asian food hall, offering a diverse range of culinary delights and cultural experiences.

From Cantonese Cuisine to Asian Food Hall

Originally known as Golden Lotus, Filbert's parents' restaurant specialized in dim sum and Peking duck. However, when the pandemic hit, they decided to retire, and Filbert took the opportunity to create something new. "We wanted to introduce South Florida to a broader spectrum of Asian cuisine," Filbert explained. "Chinese food is not just Chinese takeout. There's more to it. There's dumplings, there's Pecking duck, and other Asian cuisines."

A Variety of Culinary Delights

Since its opening in December 2023, Baoshi Food Hall has been delighting Pembroke Pines with a variety of food and fun nights. The hall features five vendors offering an array of delicious items:



Ramen: A popular choice among visitors.

A popular choice among visitors. Korean Fried Chicken: A flavorful, crispy delight.

A flavorful, crispy delight. Boba Street: Serving boba teas and bubble waffles.

Serving boba teas and bubble waffles. Sushi Rolls: Fresh and tasty options from Tokyo.

These delicious offerings are sure to satisfy any craving, and the desserts are particularly drool-worthy.

Fun-Filled Nights and Events

Baoshi Food Hall isn't just about food; it's a place for entertainment and community. The venue hosts various themed nights:



Monday Nights: Karaoke

Tuesdays: Comedy

Wednesdays: Ladies Night

Chino-Latino Thursdays

Weekends: Live DJ

Sunday Lunch: Live music

Filbert's favorite part about Baoshi is the variety it offers. "We have different options of food under one roof, a full bar, and we're open late… Everyone can order as they please," he said.

Cultural Education and Community Engagement

A significant passion behind Baoshi Food Hall is educating South Florida about Asian culture. For AAPI Heritage Month in May, Baoshi is hosting an Asian Night Festival. This event will feature additional Asian vendors and Polynesian dancers, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. He says they want to invite the whole community of South Florida into their space to enjoy and learn about their culture.

The festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 18, promises to be a highlight, featuring more ramen and dessert vendors and an organization dedicated to helping other entrepreneurs.

Plan Your Visit

For more information about Baoshi Food Hall and to plan your visit, head to baoshifoodhall.com. Whether you're coming for the food, the fun, or the festival, Baoshi guarantees a good time and plenty of delicious goodies.