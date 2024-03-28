Baptist Health Iceplex: A Premier Hub for Hockey and Community in South Florida

The Florida Panthers have found a new home for their practices and events at the Baptist Health Iceplex, a state-of-the-art facility situated in the heart of Holiday Park. This stunning rink offers more than just two sheets of ice, boasting a range of amenities that cater to both players and the local community.

The Baptist Health Iceplex features a heat-regulated locker room, cutting-edge workout and treatment center, indoor and outdoor player lounges, a pro shop, and a gift store. With its built-in Photo Booth, the facility adds an extra layer of fun and excitement for visitors.

According to the president and CEO of the Florida Panthers, Matthew Caldwell, the Iceplex serves as a communal hub, bringing together families and community members from across South Florida. The facility hosts a variety of events and open practices, providing fans with the opportunity to catch a glimpse of NHL stars in action.

The Iceplex offers a range of activities for families, including public skating sessions, birthday parties, and community events. With its central location in Holiday Park, the facility attracts visitors from all over South Florida, not just Broward County.

The Florida Panthers see the Iceplex as more than just a practice facility—it's a celebration of the game and the community. By opening their doors to the public and hosting events, the team aims to foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among fans and players alike.

For those interested in learning more about the Florida Panthers and upcoming community events at the Baptist Health Iceplex, visit FTLwarmemorial.com for more information.