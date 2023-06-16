Watch Now
"Based on A True Story" streaming on Peacock

Stars of “Based on a True Story,” Priscilla Qunitana & Liana Liberato, joined Inside South Florida to share what drew the pair to their roles.

“There's just something about her that's so relatable. I think that everyone has a Ruby in their lives,” says Quintana. “It was really fun to be able to explore who she is and why she is the way that she is.”

“It was really challenging and attractive to step into this role and get to do most of my scenes across from Kayleigh who is a comedic genius,” Liberato.

For more information, visit PeacockTV.com

