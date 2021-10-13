Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Batwoman continues to wow fans with season 3

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:39 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 15:39:36-04

After a historical season, Batwoman is back on WSFL-TV for season 3. Stars of the show Javica Leslie, who plays Batwoman, and Robin Givens, who plays Jada Jet, spoke with us about what to look out for in the new season.

In last season's finale, Ryan Wilder found out her birth mother was actually alive, giving her more to contemplate as she takes on the role of Batwoman. Leslie says this will have a huge impact on her character throughout the season, all while protecting Gotham from the evildoing of villains.

"She [Ryan] gets introduced to the most epic, amazing, classy, powerful, Jada Jet," she says.

Jada is the boss. Givens describes her as a powerful woman who can run the world with ease. Beyond the crime-fighting, the two characters do have an emotional journey together involving Ryan's birth mother, could it be Jada?

Catch Batwoman on Wednesday nights at 9!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors