Batwoman continues to wow fans with season 3

After a historical season, Batwoman is back on WSFL-TV for season 3. Stars of the show Javica Leslie, who plays Batwoman, and Robin Givens, who plays Jada Jet, spoke with us about what to look out for in the new season.

In last season's finale, Ryan Wilder found out her birth mother was actually alive, giving her more to contemplate as she takes on the role of Batwoman. Leslie says this will have a huge impact on her character throughout the season, all while protecting Gotham from the evildoing of villains.

"She [Ryan] gets introduced to the most epic, amazing, classy, powerful, Jada Jet," she says.

Jada is the boss. Givens describes her as a powerful woman who can run the world with ease. Beyond the crime-fighting, the two characters do have an emotional journey together involving Ryan's birth mother, could it be Jada?

Catch Batwoman on Wednesday nights at 9!