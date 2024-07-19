Bayer Announces Second Year of Take Care Now Campaign to Combat Rural Food Insecurity

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bayer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Bayer is thrilled to announce the second year of its "Take Care Now" campaign, a significant initiative aimed at addressing health and nutrition needs in rural America. The campaign underscores Bayer's commitment to combating food insecurity, which has surged, with 10 million more people experiencing food insecurity this year compared to last year.

Through a partnership with Kroger, country music star Luke Bryan, local food banks, and a contribution of another million meals, Bayer is set to make a substantial impact. "My roots and my heart are still involved in agriculture, the struggles of what farmers deal with, and then obviously the struggles of what children across our country deal with," said Bryan. "With Farm Tour to partner with Bayer, they've grown the vision into something to where we've helped a lot of people along the way. Through Feeding America, we have fed 9 million families."

Food insecurity isn't just about providing meals; it's also about addressing hidden hunger, which involves micronutrient deficiencies in diets. "If we can't get people the highest quality, the healthiest or the most nutritious foods, then it doesn't matter if people are being fed; they're not going to be able to thrive because they don't have what they need to grow and exist," emphasized Charles Blazevich, a representative of Feeding America.

The "Take Care Now" initiative aligns with Bayer's mission of "health for all, hunger for none." This partnership with Kroger, Luke Bryan, and Feeding America aims to spread awareness of nutrition, supplementation, and the importance of a healthy diet, particularly in rural communities.

Rural America faces significant challenges related to hidden hunger and food security. Bayer's campaign is a pivotal step in addressing these issues and ensuring that vulnerable populations have access to the highest quality nutrition.

For more information about the "Take Care Now" campaign and how you can get involved, visit Bayer's website, bayer.us.