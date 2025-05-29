Bayern Munich Gears Up for FIFA Club World Cup in Miami

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mega Media Worldwide. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The countdown is on as the FIFA Club World Cup makes its highly anticipated debut in the United States. From June 14 to July 13, the global tournament will bring together 32 of the world’s top club teams across 12 U.S. cities, including right here in Miami.

Among the tournament’s frontrunners is German powerhouse Bayern Munich, led by their new head coach, Vincent Kompany. The former Premier League star says fans can expect nothing short of passion and intensity when the games get underway.

“The closer we get to the tournament, the more you can see the excitement grow,” Kompany said. “At a club like Bayern Munich, every trophy is important. We’re here to continue the next chapter and you can feel the full power and commitment to football success.”

With world-class players, elite coaching talent, and global fanbases, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promises to be a historic moment for the sport in the U.S., and a rare opportunity for American fans to witness the best of international club football up close.

“There’s nothing more tangible than an official competitive game,” Kompany added. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our club not just to fans, but to people who might become future fans. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Miami is among the select host cities and will see some of the action live. If you're hoping to experience the excitement, now’s the time to act.

Tickets are on sale now for what’s set to be a landmark event in football history. Don't miss your chance to see top clubs battle it out for global glory, right in your backyard.