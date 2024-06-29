BBMak Reunites for Pop 2000 Tour and Partners with Bumblebee Tuna

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bumble Bee Seafoods. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The late 90s and early 2000s brought a wave of boy band mania, and one of the prominent groups from that era, BBMak, is making a nostalgic comeback. The original boy band trio—Mark Berry, Christian Burns, and Steven McNally—has reunited and is currently touring on the Pop 2000 Tour. In addition to their musical endeavors, they have partnered with Bumblebee Tuna to promote smart and delicious snacking.

After hitting the Billboard charts in the summer of 2000, BBMak took a lengthy hiatus. The band members reunited in 2016 after an impromptu performance at a social event, which was recorded and posted on social media, garnering millions of views. Realizing that their fans still cared, BBMak decided to return to the music scene. "We love this, and we miss doing this together. Let's get back out on the road," said Christian Burns.

Staying fit and healthy on tour is a priority for BBMak, and they have incorporated Bumblebee Tuna products into their routine. The band's collaboration with Bumblebee includes the introduction of several new products, such as the applewood smoked, lemon garlic, and teriyaki-flavored tuna pouches.

The partnership also saw BBMak re-record the classic 1970s Bumblebee Tuna jingle. " When the Bumblebee team reached out to us, they asked if we would rerecord our original hit ‘Back Here’ and change a few of the lyrics towards the new Bumblebee products," said Steven McNally. "It was an honor for us to re-record the original 70s Bumblebee jingle."

BBMak is not only performing their classic hits but is also bringing new music to their fans. They will be touring throughout the year in North America, performing both headline shows and as part of the Pop 2000 Tour. Fans can find tour dates and locations on the band's official website, bbmak.com. For information on Bumblebee products, visit bumblebee.com.