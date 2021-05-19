Be a Broward Bookworm with the ELC of Broward

The Early Learning Coalition of Broward County is starting a new program to get free books to children from ages 0 to 5 years old.

The "Be a Broward Bookworm" campaign is being led by Allison Metsch, the senior director of education and quality at the ELC. Known as the "Lead Worm," Metsch says the ELC wanted to do something to help children learn and make it fun. The books will be delivered directly to the homes of children, adding the excitement of getting a new package.

"Think about your childhood, you might have a great memory of reading with an adult or a special person in your life," she says. "We just want to be part of making those memories while promoting literacy across the board."

Books will be available in English and Spanish, as well as books that have both for helping with translations. Kids can even get a special book to help prepare them for kindergarten.

In order to sign up, you can click here.