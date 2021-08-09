Be a host and a guest with Airbnb

Watch
Airbnb is all about sharing spaces. If you want to welcome people into your space for an unforgettable vacation, but also want to make some memories of your own, you no longer have to choose. Liz Debold Fusco, communications lead for North America, explains how you can do both.

More than 13% of hosts have said they open their homes to visitors while they're out of town on their own vacations. What's better than earning money while vacationing?

With more than 100 upgrades to the Airbnb site, it's easier than ever to become a host. Rather than dozens of steps, there are now just 10 to get you up and running as a host. It's also easier to plan your trip as a guest. Head to Airbnb.com to plan your stay, or Airbnb.com/host to become a host and start earning money to put toward your next trip.

