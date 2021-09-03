Watch
Be prepared for the worst-case scenario

Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:51:16-04

September is National Preparedness Month, a reminder to Americans of the importance of being ready in case of disasters and emergencies. Safety expert and “spy girl” Emily Brandwin is here to share important information you need before any storm or emergency takes place, so you’ll be ready for recovery, restoration, and remediation.

Last year there were 30 named storms, wildfires, earthquakes, and more. All of these can cause you to lose power in your home, which can cause some panic. The EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station is solar-powered and allows you to simultaneously charge up to 13 devices at once, making sure you can get all the information you need on your electronic devices. You can even run appliances on it.

When you're creating a family emergency plan, consider what you would miss the most if you lost it in a disaster. For many, it's old family photos. Emily suggests getting a scanner, like the Epson FastFoto ff-680w, to put all your memories onto a hard drive. It's also a good idea to scan any important documents, like birth certificates and insurance papers, in case they get lost or damaged.

You won't be fully prepared without a first aid kit! Make sure if you use any items you replace them, and all the medicine inside is safe to use and not expired. Checking your first aid supplies every couple of months will ensure you have everything you need.

