Beachfront Grand Prix Fest Races into Fort Lauderdale May 2–4 with Free Family Fun

Get ready, Fort Lauderdale — the high-octane excitement of Formula 1 is coming to the beach! The F1 Beachfront Grand Prix Fest kicks off this Friday, May 2, and runs through Sunday, May 4, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, offering a free, action-packed experience for racing fans and beachgoers alike.

Whether you're a devoted F1 enthusiast or just looking for a weekend of fun in the sun, this immersive community festival has something for everyone. From racing simulators and interactive activations to live music, food vendors, and celebrity appearances, the event promises non-stop entertainment.

“It’s for racing fans, to hardcore enthusiasts, to casual fans, or even beach-goers in the community for the weekend. It's really just an open event so come enjoy yourselves,” said event producer Kyle Osolin during a visit to Inside South Florida. “There’s a variety of bands, from classic rock, to country, and even a Blink-182 tribute band. But I'm excited to try out some of the activations, like seeing if I can beat some of the celebrity we're gonna have out there. I’m really enjoying the whole weekend of activities as much as I can.”

Attendees can expect appearances from racing legend Ralf Schumacher, along with Olympic swimmers and other local stars. With free admission all weekend long, the event is designed to be accessible and welcoming to all ages and interests.

The event will takes place at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale. Doors open at 3pm on Friday, and will run all day till 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Remember: admission is free and open to the public!

For more information, visitBeachfrontGrandPrixFest.com.

Start your engines and mark your calendars—South Florida’s newest festival is crossing the finish line in style this weekend!