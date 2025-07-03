Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Beat the Heat: The Smart Solution to AC Breakdowns This Summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by iFLO. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

There’s nothing worse than your air conditioning breaking down in the middle of a South Florida summer. Just when you need it most, your home turns into a sauna and you're stuck waiting days for a repair. But a new smart product promises to put an end to those hot and humid headaches: iFLO.

The iFLO system is an automated AC drain pan and drain line cleaning solution designed to prevent one of the most common causes of AC failure, bacterial buildup. Specifically, it targets a gunky clogging substance known as zooglia bacteria, which thrives in hot and humid conditions and can lead to drain pan overflows, foul odors, and even health risks.

Unlike harsh home remedies like bleach or vinegar, which can damage HVAC components, iFLO uses a non-corrosive, safe cleaning fluid that actively digests and removes harmful bacteria. It can be installed easily in about five minutes and works with your existing condensation drain system.

The system also connects to the iFLO mobile app, which tracks your fluid levels, offers step-by-step installation guidance, and even reminds you when it’s time to refill. Prefer a professional touch? The iFLO Pro version allows your HVAC technician to install and maintain it for you.

Available now on Amazon, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and iflow.com, this simple, affordable upgrade could save you thousands in emergency AC repairs and guarantee a cool, stress-free summer. For more information, visit iFLO.com.

