Beat the heat while moderating your energy use

Florida heat can be a beast and no one wants to be caught off guard with a broken AC unit, but we all want to protect the planet. Your energy bill may have gotten a bit out of hand this summer, but FPL spokesperson, Barbara Thompson tells us all how to moderate our energy usage.

Barbara says the number one driver of high bills is the temperature outside. Even if you don't change your thermostat when the temperature increases outside your AC has to work harder to regulate the temperature inside.

Making sure your AC is running efficiently is key to making sure your bill doesn't get too high. You can do this by making sure your air filters are clean and keeping interior doors open so the air can flow through the house. She also says each degree you raise your thermostat can save about 2% from your bill.

The FPL Energy Manager shows you where, how, and when you're using energy in your home. You can see how much you're spending to run your appliances and other items, and how you can reduce that and your bill. Click here to use it and start saving money now.