Beauty and lifestyle essentials just in time for fall

It’s the beginning of fall and time to prepare for the change in the season. Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share fall must-haves to update your style.

“Merit Beauty is a minimalistic and clean beauty brand that is really making beautiful quality makeup,” De Avila. “This flush balm cheek color is tinted and melts into your skin for that lit from within look. It's great for all skin types.” Find these items at MeritBeauty.com and Sephora.com

A great manicure is an excellent way to accentuate your style.

“Nails Inc. has a new tool called the French Manny Hack Set. It creates a salon worthy full-proof French manicure in seconds,” De Avila. “It includes the white and light pink shades and a tip tool to create the easiest French tips. Polishes are free of parabens, formaldehyde, oxybenzone and cruelty-free.” Find these products at Sephora.com

A change in the weather calls for a change in your wardrobe.

“Stitch Fix is an online shopping solution. They curate five pieces for you and deliver them to your home,” De Avila. “They all suit your styles, sizes and budgets. They have over 100 brands that are under $75.” Find these items at StitchFix.com

Elements of gold and silver can also enhance your fall look.

Satya Jewelry is celebrating her 20th anniversary with a new collection called Journey of Truth. Her jewelry is always inspirational and empowers,” De Avila. “My favorite pieces from this collection are the Three-Piece Evil Eye Ring and the Dangle Earrings with The Green Onyx.” Find these products at SatyaJewelry.com

