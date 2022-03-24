Watch
Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Elena Duque will have you looking your best with these Spring products

Spring is here and that means new and better ways to look your best. Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Elena Duque gave us the details on the best beauty products of the season.

For people looking for softer skin, Elena recommends Olay Regenerist Vitamin C and Peptide 24 Hour Hydrating Moisturizer. It is proven to hydrate even better than the most expensive creams and leaves the skin up to two times brighter. To try some for yourself, visit Olay.com.

What about making your skin look younger? Elena says the TriPollar Stop Vx is the anti-aging device that is proven to give you professional results at home. It is FDA approved and naturally builds collagen, repairs elastin, and improves skin tone. To get yours visit TriPollarBeauty.com.

Elena also has your lashes covered. Lashaholic Lashes’ Glo Up Lash is a 100% premium silk strip lash that achieves a full and fluffy look in minutes. It is easy to apply and you can choose between the liquid liner and adhesive or the Lashaholic adhesive glue for sensitive and dry eyes. To get your own, visit LashaholicLashes.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Elena Duque

