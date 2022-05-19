Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Emily Loftiss, is teaming up The Vitamin Shoppe to keep you feeling your best

It is never a bad time to start prioritizing your health. That is why Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Emily Loftiss, has teamed up with the Vitamin Shoppe to promote essential tips for boosting overall wellness and joined Inside South Florida to tell us more.

If you like jellybeans, then Solgar's multivitamins are perfect for you. “This brand just launched a line of jellybean supplements that provide nutritional support with a dash of fun,” says Loftiss. “These great tasting multivitamin jellybeans are non-GMO, gelatin free, and available for adults and children.”

According to Loftiss, one of the things people overlook when trying to get into shape is the importance of fiber.

“When it comes to nutrition, fiber is highly beneficial to digestive health. Jarrow Formulas probiotic gummies give that body the fiber boosts it needs,” says Loftiss. “This formula, as well as our probiotic plus gummies, are carefully designed to improve immunity and support digestive health.”

For those who are simply trying to feel good daily, Loftiss suggests some lower sugar options.

“New Chapter’s line of nutrient packed multivitamins are made with organic blue agave fiber, making it sweet enough to replace unnecessary sugar while containing 17 essential and fermented nutrients,” says Loftiss.

For more information visit VitaminShoppe.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Vitamin Shoppe