Beauty and spirit stocking stuffers for the holidays

There are only a few days until Christmas. Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share gift ideas to help you make your final selections.

“OLAY Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Serum and Gel Moisturizer provide a supercharged long lasting hydration that lasts for visible transformation,” says De Avila. “They are a perfect blend of dermatologist recommended ingredients.” Find these products at Sam’s Club or Samsclub.com and receive $20 off now through December 24th

Gifting a great accessory to pair with an outfit can make for a great present.

“APAYA accessories put a modern twist on traditional Native products,” says De Avila. “The sisters produce sustainable accessories made from natural fibers and fabrics found in the Andean region of Latin America and Colombia.” Find these items at Apaya.org

If you’re considering gifting a spirit for the holiday, Grand Marnier is a liquor that can be used to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year.

“It is an exceptional blend of cognac and orange that is originally from France,” says De Avila. “The Grand Marnier Smash is delicious and easy-to-make.” Find this item at ReserveBar.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.