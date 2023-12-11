Beauty and Tech Gifts for the Holidays

Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share her insight on some fab beauty, fragrance and technology gift ideas, starting off with the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro.

“Dr. Dennis Gross created an FDA cleared clinically proven LED lipware device with 56 red lights that target that full lip area to address fine lines, wrinkles and creases around the lips through that natural collagen stimulation and improving the circulation,” says De Avila. For more information, visit Sephora.com

The House of Creed is an authentic perfume house devoted to creating high-quality, original, artisan fragrances for both men and women. The Aventus and Carmina fragrances are crafted from the finest ingredients that the world has to offer.

“The House of Creed at CreedBoutique.com has the Aventus for men, this is their best-selling fragrance in the history of The House of Creed,” says De Avila. “It celebrates strength, power, success, and heritage. And for women, it's the Carmina. It's woody, floral and amber eau de parfum is the latest strikingly modern amber floral.” For more information, visit CreedBoutique.com

The IMAC with M3 Chip is taking your tech set up to the next level with incredible performance and capability to enhance everyday activities.

“This is the world's best all-in-one computer now supercharged with an M3 Chip,” says De Avila. “With this stunning 24-inch display that gives you all the space you need and an iconic design that really livens up any space, the IMAC is perfect for work, and play, and I am loving this in this color dream.” For more information, visit Apple.com

