Beauty and wellness gift ideas

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share holiday gift ideas for the beauty and wellness conscientious loved ones in your circle.

The winter months can leave your skin feeling dry. This season gift yourself with the Olay Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit.

“If you spend $100 in Olay products, you can build your own kit,” says Duque. “You get a free Olay and Stanley 40-ounce Adventure Winter Tumbler.” Find this item at Olay.com

Give the gift of wellness by gifting nbpure’s Daily Multi Fiber: All-In-One Fiber with Prebiotics & Probiotics.

“Put a scoop of this in water, and you will get your intake. It's going to help satisfy cravings and you’ll feel full longer. It’s vegan and organic. It's non-GMO and low in sugar,” says Duque. “It tastes amazing, and they have new flavors.” Find these products on nbpure.com

For the beauty and skincare enthusiasts, you may consider Love From Yours Skincare and Lunalis Cosmetics.

“Love From Yours’ Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist doesn't leave a white cast. You're not going to breakout, and it's not greasy. It's easy to apply on the go. If you use code Miami, you're going to get 25% off,” says Duque. “Lunalis Cosmetics’ extreme face oil moisturizes, softens lines, brightens and tones. It's a great primer before applying makeup. If you use code Lunalis30, you can receive 30% off.” Find these products at LoveFromYours.com and Lunalis-Cosmetics.com, respectively

For more information, ElenaDuqueBeauty.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Elena Duque.