Lifestyle Expert, Jon Salas, joined Inside South Florida to showcase the latest beauty and wellness gift trends of 2023, starting with the introduction of Olay’s award-winning Micro Sculpting Cream, an essential addition to any winter skincare routine.

“This is like the tried and true, the essential; this one is standing the test of time,” says Salas. “So, what's really great about this one, especially in like Miami, where skin kind of gets a little bit confused with the weather, is that it really helps build up that defense barrier. So, it makes it like a winter essential.” For more information, visit Olay.com

Maui Moisture’s Lightweight Hydration and Hibiscus Water Shampoo and Conditioner are your go-to’s for lightweight hydration, perfect for easily weighed down, low porosity hair.

“These are really great; they have like a little exotic scent,” says Salas. “So, this has a little bit of exotic hibiscus, watermelon, and you know, like lush passionfruit, so it's like a nice tropical trip right there. It's great for low porosity hair for all kinds, even those that are color-treated.” For more information, visit MauiMoisture.com

Stand out this holiday season with Creed’s Carmina Eau de Parfum, a modern amber floral blend that’s eclectic, sensual, soft, and feminine.

“This is one of my favorite brands, and they have the new Carmina Eau de Parfum, so this one is nice,” says Salas. “So, this is like a modern Amber floral blend. It's got plump black cherry, piquant pink pepper, and it's nice and central. It's a little bit powerful, but it's not overbearing.” For more information, visit CreedBoutique.com

Thanks to its formula, Armani Crema Nera Meta Concentrate is 30 times more powerful than vitamin C, it accelerates cell renewal for a smoother texture.

“Here we have Armani Crema Nera Reviscentalis serum, which is one of my favorites,” says Salas. “So, what I can tell you is, it's 30 times more potent than vitamin C. This helps with the fine lines, so with smile wrinkles, you know, the crow's feet, and forehead. So, this is the place where you want to put it, and you kind of massage it in.” For more information, visit GiorgioArmaniBeauty-USA.com

For more information, visit HelloJonSalas.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jon Salas.