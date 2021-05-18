Beauty and Wellness products to revamp your daily routine

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is back once again with some products to help you look and feel your best.

​Dermala is the only microbiome-powered, personalized acne solution providing products specific to your skin’s needs as well as continued personalization as your skin improves. There is even digital support through the acne tracker app – so you can see your progress for yourself.

The Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-In Conditioner is a must for spring weather. ​This detangling leave-in conditioner makes hair manageable, eliminates frizz, and adds moisture and shine. It works on all hair types and can be bought in a full-size option, or travel-sized.

My Day Screen is a natural, mineral sunscreen product for those of us who care about what we put on our skin. This sunscreen is plant-based and antioxidant-rich with ingredients such as watermelon, carrot, pomegranate, green tea, mango, and sunflower oil. As a mineral sunscreen, the active ingredients are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These ingredients are FDA safe with no harmful chemicals to people or marine life, so you can use them guilt-free.

​Biore has partnered with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing to bring the Mental Health First Aid Trainings to students across at least 100 college campuses. Biore has helped so many of us with our skin, they're now going deeper and making sure we have the tools we need to take care of our mental health. Students can register for this free training from now until June 15.

Skineez Skin Reparative 10-20 mmHg Compression socks offer comfortable, medical grade advanced healing and are infused with FDA Approved skincare ingredients. They're made to help a wide array of people, from runners and joggers to those who are pregnant. The socks hydrate and firm your skin by using ingredients like shea butter and retinol. You can even reinfuse the socks after a couple of washes so they continue to give you those added benefits.

