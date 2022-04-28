Beauty Director, Cheryl Kramer Kaye, shares her top Mother’s Day gifts for 2022

If you need a little help picking out the perfect gift for mom, Beauty Director, Cheryl Kramer Kaye has some great ideas for you.

Who doesn’t like a good handbag? Baggalini is a great choice for those who do. They have a convertible three in one backpack, among many other options. “Baggallini was founded by two women who are global travelers so they know that moms want to feel organized and prepared for anything because anything could happen,” says Kaye. “These are the best bags for moms on the go and really what mom isn't on the go.” You can find them at baggalini.com

Another great present for mom is the gift of quality skincare. With Obagi Clinical, they get just that. “They're giving prevention and rejuvenation, Obagi Clinical calls it pre-juvination and they have three lines that do it for you,” says Kaye. Great for smoothing out even sensitive skin and they're available at a local Target or target.com.

For dental hygiene, the Izzo Kit is perfect. “This is the first and only professionally inspired oral care system that you can use at home,” says Kaye. “It was developed by dental professionals and it has all the same bells and whistles that you would find in a dentist's office, the oscillating brush, the polishing head, the scraper to get all the plaque off your gums, and a sanitizing kit that you can keep your toothbrush in overnight.” You can find it on izzosmile.com

Bath milk is always a favorite amongst moms, and the Soap and Glory perfect Zen Bath Milk is a great choice. “I use it a lot because that ‘oh my god, I'm actually a mom’ relaxing in the bath cliche moment because this is truly the greatest escape for me,” says Kaye. “It has this incredible, very expensive smell of lavender and tonka bean, but this is actually a drugstore steal.” You can pick this one up at a local Walgreens or walgreens.com

For our older moms, the Hair Biology line is perfect for them. “It's a haircare line for women 50 plus,” says Kaye. “And they encourage women to embrace the changes that happen to us as we age, including those changes that happen to our hair.” It's available at your local Target and target.com

